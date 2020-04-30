Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a current low by $15 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $600 less than buying a locked unit from Best Buy. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Getting your phone fixed for free is one of the perks offered to local heroes who own Samsung phones. The store is also extending employee discounts to first responders and healthcare workers. Shop Now at Samsung
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
That's $39 less than our January mention and $39 under Walmart's price for this phone without the plan. Buy Now at Straight Talk Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
Save $99 off list for this subscription for summaries of business and personal development books. Shop Now at AppSumo
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers over brand-new ones. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for this in-stock elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
Even before you factor in the Apple Music subscription, that's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's around $250 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Best Buy
