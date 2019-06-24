New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$60
free shipping
Tracfone via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro 4G LTE Prepaid Phone for TracFone with 1-year's service in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $15 less than what you'd pay for this elsewhere, without 1-year's service. (We last saw it for $100 nearly a year ago with $40 Air Time instead of the service.)
Features
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" HD touchscreen
- 16GB storage
- 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 1yr service w/ 1,200 Min/Text/Data
Details
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19).
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Newegg · 2 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from a week ago and $48 under the best price we could find for it new.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99.
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
eBay · 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual Sim Smartphone
$500 $650
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $31.
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G970F/DS
Google · 3 wks ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51).
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G Smartphone
$313
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49.
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49.
Features
- 5.97" AMOLED full screen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 2.3GHz processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 20MP front camera & 48MP rear camera
- 802.11ac dual-band wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 9.0 Pie)
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270).
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
eBay · 2 wks ago
Ulefone Armor 6 128GB Smartphone
$330 $472
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Ulefone Armor 6 128GB Smartphone in Red or Black for $329.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $139.
Tips
- This item ships from China may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
Features
- Helio P60 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" FHD touchscreen display
- 21MP and 13MP rear cameras & 13MP front camera
- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
eBay · 4 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98.
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available.
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $135 less than most stores charge today.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter
$100 $200
free shipping
Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB Evo Select UHS-I U3 microSDXC Card with SD Adapter for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
Features
- read speeds up to 100MB/s
- write speeds up to 60MB/s
- Model: MB-ME512GA/AM
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved UHD LED Smart TV
$700 $1,196
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K 2160p Curved HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for the in-cart price of $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $496 less than most retailers charge today
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- access to streaming services (Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, etc.)
- USB & 3 HDMI inputs
