New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prepaid Phone for TracFone w/ 1yr service
$60
free shipping
Tracfone via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro 4G LTE Prepaid Phone for TracFone with 1-year's service in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $15 less than what you'd pay for this elsewhere, without 1-year's service. (We last saw it for $100 nearly a year ago with $40 Air Time instead of the service.) Buy Now
Features
  • 1.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.5" HD touchscreen
  • 16GB storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 1yr service w/ 1,200 Min/Text/Data
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Prepaid Android Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register