Walmart · 7 hrs ago
Samsung Galaxy J3 Prepaid TracFone Phone
$50 $130
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone for TracFone in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our March mention of the Straight Talk model and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
  • Amazon and Best Buy charge the same price
  • 5" 1280x720 LCD
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
