New
Samsung · 42 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Flex Ice Lake i7 QLED 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
from $800 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Available in Royal Blue.
Features
  • 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 512GB SSD
  • 13.3" or 15.6" QLED display
  • Windows 10 Home
  • includes S pen
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptops Samsung Samsung
Core i7 13.3 inch 15.6 inch SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register