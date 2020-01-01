Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Published 59 min ago
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $16. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
Save up to $450 with your trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Gray or Red.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 4K touch display
- 256GB internal memory
- Chrome OS
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save at least $100 with an eligible device trade-in on the newest, lightest Surface laptop. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Available at this price in Platinum.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
Get up to $800 off with eligible trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best we've seen at a current low of $366, and $170 under our expired mention from three days ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Cosmic Black pictured).
- Sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided; however, it's backed by a 30-day return policy.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SMR140NZKAXAR
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
