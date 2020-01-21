Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Fit Fitness Tracker w/ Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earphones
$150 $230
free shipping

That's $19 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • each item available in several colors
  • color AMOLED touchscreen
  • heart rate monitor
  • fitness, health, and sleep tracking
  • Model: SM-R370NZ
