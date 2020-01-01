Save up to $450 with your trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Gray or Red.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 4K touch display
- 256GB internal memory
- Chrome OS
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 512GB SSD
- 13.3" or 15.6" QLED display
- Windows 10 Home
- includes S pen
- functions as a laptop or tablet
That's $189 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's also available for $349 for trade-in models.
- In Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840 x 2160 UHD AMOLED Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 1M Camera & 8M Camera
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE930QCA-K02US
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on a selection of laptops, peripherals (some up to 50% off), and more, all sold by Microsoft via eBay. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- All items bag free shipping.
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
Save up to 35% on 21 models. Plus get an additional 10% off when you purchase 4 or more appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Enter your zip code to check delivery availability in your area.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Save on QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TVs priced from $2,500. Shop Now at Samsung
We're seeing prices in this sale that are hundreds less than buying new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Aura Black.
- No Warranty is available through the vendor, but they do offer a 30-day return policy.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM (does not work with CDMA carriers)
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
Get up to $650 off when you trade in your old device Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
