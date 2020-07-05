Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Buy Now at Samsung
- Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
- Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's $31 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- Discount applies in cart.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143.
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's a savings of $430 off list and the best price we've seen for these specs.
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we've seen in several months.
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.)
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones.
- You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings.
- Shipping availability may vary based on ZIP.
- Free Galaxy Buds when you purchase a select Galaxy Book or Chromebook
- Up to 40% off major kitchen appliances (plus an extra 10% off 4 or more)
- Up to 40% off washers and dryers
- Up to $1,000 off 8K QLED TVs
- Up to $700 off 4K QLED TVs
That's a savings of $320 off list price.
- Includes a free 30-day HBO Max trial.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- 802.11n wireless
- LED edge backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
That's the best price we could find by $498.
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's a savings of $131 off the list price (that's over 30% off!); plus, that's also you'd $21 under what you'd pay at most other retailers.
- Available in Prism Crush White at this price.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
It's the lowest price we could find by $39.
- Available in several colors (Aura Black pictured).
- dual SIM
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE compatible
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N770FZKGXSG
