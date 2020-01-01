New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Comet Lake i5 13.3" 4K 256GB Touch Chromebook
from $450 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Trade-in and save on the first Galaxy branded chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Plus, free pair of Galaxy Bunds and 3-months of Disney+ for new subscribers.
  • Available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Related
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Samsung Samsung
Core i5 13.3 inch Touchscreen Chromebooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register