Samsung · 25 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Comet Lake i5 13.3" 4K 256GB Touch Chromebook
from $349 w/ trade-in
free shipping

That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
  • Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
  • It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
