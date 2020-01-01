That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Save $30 making this a great price for a Samsung tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- Available in several colors (Chiffon Rose pictured) and both 64GB and 128GB models.
That's an additional savings of up to $1,226 on top of already-discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now at Samsung
- The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.
That's the best price we could find by $144 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors.
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 processor
- 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
That's $20 less than most sellers charge for a refurb, and $240 less than you'd pay for a new model from Samsung.
Update: The price has dropped to $249.99. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $3 less buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- detects the connected windows and doors movements of open/close, vibration, orientation, and temperature
- Model: GP-U999SJVLAAA
