Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones w/ Wireless Charging Pad
$125 $150
free shipping

That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The Samsung Wireless 9W Charger Pad appears in cart.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones B&H Photo Video Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register