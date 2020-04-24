Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$130 $140
free shipping

That's $20 less than big retailers like Walmart and Target charge. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Use coupon code "DNSBDS" to get this deal.
Features
  • Android and iOS compatible
  • 22-hour on-the-go battery life (11 hours on single charge + 11 additional hours via charging case)
  • 1 hour of playtime after just 3 minutes of charging
  • Model: SM-R175NZWAXAR
  • Code "DNSBDS"
  • Expires 4/24/2020
