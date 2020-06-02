Google Shopping · 56 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$110 $130
free shipping

That's a savings of $30.

Update: The price has increased to $109.99. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • built-in mic
  • charging case
  • touch controls
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 hr ago
    Verified 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones Google Shopping Samsung
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register