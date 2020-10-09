That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
That's $6 under our previous mention and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new factory-sealed set. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Built-in noise isolation and cancellation
- Ambient mode
- Model: SMR170NZWAXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $35 and it's the best we've seen for a new (factory-sealed) pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- built-in noise isolation and cancellation
- charging case
- water-resistant
- Model: SMR170NZKAXAR
It's $22 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Groupon
- Shipping adds $3.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- four winged ear gels for a custom, comfortable fit
- 12mm speakers
- Model: EO-EG920LWEGUS
That's the best price we've seen for these in any condition and a current low by $40 for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- In Black.
- No warranty information is provided.
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- fitness tracking
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- Model: SMR140NZKAXAR
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "GAMEMPOW" to make this the very best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by AudioTech US via Amazon.
- 40mm drivers
- blue LED light
- in-line audio controls
- 120° rotatable noise cancelling mic
- includes 3.5mm audio Y splitter and 3.5mm audio cable
- Model: EG10
Save on a variety of speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on brands like Sony, iJoy, Bose and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $350 max trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save. That's $602 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- works w/ Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB 2.0 ports
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- 802.11ac & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: UN65TU8000
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
