New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones
$130 $170
free shipping

That's a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Plus, trade in your eligible device for an additional $20 discount.
Features
  • 12mm speakers and bass duct
  • active noise cancellation
  • Bixby smart assistant
  • Bluetooth 5
  • built-in mic
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones Samsung Samsung
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register