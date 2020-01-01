Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Book S 256GB 13.3" Laptop
from $550 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
  • Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
  • 13.3" LCD
  • 256GB internal memory
  • Windows 10
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Samsung Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register