- Requires activation with Verizon or Sprint, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 64-bit 2.84GHz, 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and microSD slot (up to 1TB)
- Windows 10 Home
Save up to $450 with your trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Gray or Red.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 4K touch display
- 256GB internal memory
- Chrome OS
That's $189 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's also available for $349 for trade-in models.
- In Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840 x 2160 UHD AMOLED Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 1M Camera & 8M Camera
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE930QCA-K02US
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
There are 8 models to choose from, with prices starting at $450. Shop Now at Samsung
On top of the potential $600 in savings, you will also receive 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $600 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
We're seeing prices in this sale that are hundreds less than buying new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Save up to 35% on 21 models. Plus get an additional 10% off when you purchase 4 or more appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Enter your zip code to check delivery availability in your area.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's a low by a buck, but it's $200 less than Samsung direct charges (without a trade in). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Mystic Gray pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
