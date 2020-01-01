New
Samsung Galaxy Book S 256GB 13.3" LTE Laptop
from $500 w/ trade in
free shipping

Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Shop Now at Samsung

  • Requires activation with Verizon or Sprint, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 64-bit 2.84GHz, 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and microSD slot (up to 1TB)
  • Windows 10 Home
