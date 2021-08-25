Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $750
Samsung · 31 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$750 $950
free shipping

It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Available in Earthy Gold.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
