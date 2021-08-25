Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD for $750

It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Earthy Gold.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $121, although most major retailers charge $1,000. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Mystic Blue or Mystic Silver.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NP930XDB-KD2US
That's a $50 drop from our mention last month, a savings of $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: NP730QDA-KB1US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
It's the lowest price we could find by $161. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Coupon code "HP21BTS5" drops the price to $180 off list. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- In Natural Silver only.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $68. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for $2,519 (most charge $2,799 or more).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from $179.99.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
It's the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
- Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
Save on a selection of smart phones, watches, and earbuds. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured are the certified refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headset for $70 ($20 less than a new pair).
