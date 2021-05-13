Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Book Pro: Preorders from $450 w/ trade-in
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Book Pro w/ Galaxy Buds Pro or $150 Samsung Credit
Preorders from $450 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Trade in your old device to save on a range of models from $449.99, which is the lowest we could find for the laptop alone by $550. Plus, you'll get a $150 Samsung credit towards add-ons, or free Galaxy Buds Pro. Shop Now at Samsung

  • It's expected to be released on June 15.
  • The minimum trade-in credit starts at $50.
