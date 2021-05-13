Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Book Pro: Preorders from $450 w/ trade-in

Trade in your old device to save on a range of models from $449.99, which is the lowest we could find for the laptop alone by $550. Plus, you'll get a $150 Samsung credit towards add-ons, or free Galaxy Buds Pro. Shop Now at Samsung
- It's expected to be released on June 15.
- The minimum trade-in credit starts at $50.
Coupon code "V94CUJ76P4JV" yields a $150 Amazon.com credit, which makes this the best deal we could find by that amount. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Silver or Blue.
- This item will be released on May 14, 2021.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NP950XDB-KA2US
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's a $100 price low. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505 2GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H800G7US
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
That's half off, a low today by $351, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available at this price in White.
- voice control via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant
- 3-layer true HEPA filtration system
- for rooms up to 310-sq. ft.
- digital display
- Model: AX300T9080
Save 35% off two or more eligible Jet Stick Vacuums, Jetbot Mops, or accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- Click "Shop Accessories" on the top banner to view eligible accessories.
It's $91 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
It's a $31 low for the tablet alone; it's also the same price as an open-box model we listed last week (this is factory-sealed.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Pick up at your local Club to avoid the $5 shipping fee.
- 5MP camera
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- Model: SM-T290NZKCXAR
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
That's an $8 drop from our mention earlier this week, the best price we could find for a refurb by $36, and a new best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
