Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha i5 13" Touchscreen Laptop
$650 $850
  • Trade-in and get up to a $285 credit. Price after trade-in from $364.99.
  • Can be used as a tablet or laptop
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
