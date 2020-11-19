That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade-in and get up to a $400 credit. Price after trade-in from $249.99.
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Take up to $538 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. (It's also $38 less than last month's mention.) Shop Now at Samsung
- Requires activation with Verizon or Sprint, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 64-bit 2.84GHz, 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and microSD slot (up to 1TB)
- Windows 10 Home
It's $29 under our October mention and you'd pay $89 more for similar from Microsoft direct. For further comparison, the regular retail price of a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription is $70 alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- includes Microsoft 365 Personal for 1 year
- Model: EVC141-6BK
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's the best we've seen, a current low of $560, and $460 under last month's mention. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Navy Blue pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
Upgrade your phone and save! You'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories, four months of YouTube premium and 6 months of Spotify premium free with this purchase. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $710 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $440 off.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- up to $500 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ w/ Trade-In
- up to $1,000 off Q70 and Q80 4K QLED TVs
- up to 20% on TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K TVs
- up to 35% off washers
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $48 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
