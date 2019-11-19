Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 41 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Active 2 40mm Smartwatch
$230 $280
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Macy's

  • several stores match
Features
  • Samsung Exynos 9110 1.15GHz processor
  • touchscreen Super AMOLED 1.2" 360x360 display
  • 4GB storage
  • tracks heart rate, GPS, sleep, steps and calories
  • rechargeable battery
  • up to 60 hours life on one charge
  • magnetic charger
  • water resistance to 164 feet
