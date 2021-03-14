New
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Android Smartphone for AT&T
$5/mo. w/ 30-month plan
Choose the AT&T installment payment plan and save $220 less than buying it outright elsewhere. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility

  • Note: This offer is available for both new and existing customers, with no trade-in required.
  • Additionally, if you do trade-in, you can get up to an extra $150 off, dropping monthly cost to $0.
  • 6.7" 1080x2400 display
  • 8-core processor
  • 6GB RAM; 128GB storage
  • Android 10
