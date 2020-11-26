New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB 5G UW Smartphone for Verizon
$500 $650
free shipping

It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • It's also $214.99 via certain trade ins.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
  • 6.7” 1080x2400 AMOLED plus LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
  • Android Q (10.0)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones Samsung Samsung
Verizon Wireless Android Smartphone Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register