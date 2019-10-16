Personalize your DealNews Experience
Samsung takes up to $350 off the Samsung Galaxy A50, A20, or A10e Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. Eligible trade-ins include Samsung, iPhone, and Google phones. (Choosing an unlocked model guarantees a trade-in value). Shop Now at Samsung
That's a $31 savings – other stores charge this price for the phone alone, so you're getting the microSD card for free. Buy Now at Amazon
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
It's $55 under last month's mention, tied as the best we've seen, and a low by $42 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $389.99. Buy Now at eBay
As a savings of $98, it's basically a free watch. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $37 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under our mention from last week, $674 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected to reflect that this is a refurb; we apologize for the error. It's now $79.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our mention from two days ago and $179 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention. Choose from six models overall, each in Black or White. Shop Now at Samsung
Samsung takes an extra 10% off Samsung 4-Appliance Kitchen Packages. (The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.) Plus, these orders get free shipping. That's an additional savings of up to $1,105 on top of already discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now at Samsung
That's the lowest price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find now by $2, although several merchants charge $700 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
