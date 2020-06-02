- $199.99 with activation on Verizon or AT&T.
- $149.99 with activation on Sprint.
- Octa-core 2.3GHz processor
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 4G LTE speed
- 6.4" AMOLED touch screen
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
Save $99 off list for this subscription for summaries of business and personal development books. Shop Now at AppSumo
- 12-minute summaries of business and personal development books
- view summaries in video, audio, or text formats
It's the lowest price we could find by $39 and the 2nd-best price we've ever seen for this model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15GHz quad core CPU
- 5.5 2560 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM / 4G LTE
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
This puts the 128GB WiFi model as low as $99.99 and the 256GB WiFi model as low as $169.99. (They cost around $550 and $620 elsewhere respectively.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in select Android, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets and you'll get up to $450 off your purchase.
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
