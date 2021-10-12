Get the Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + 1-Month of FREE Unlimited Talk, Text, & 2GB 5G/4G Data for $99 (down from $129). Even better, FREE shipping applies. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text, & 2GB 5G/4G Data ($25 value)
- free shipping ($9.99 value)
- no annual service contract
- all plans include a mobile hotspot
- keep your number or get a new one
- experience Boost Mobile's expanded data network
- handset is locked to Boost Mobile
Expires 10/25/2021
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on 9 models, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch for $219.99 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $306 and it's the best price we've seen in any condition with any carrier (without requiring a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics.
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
That's $310 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Prism White or Blue.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Target charges $400.
Update: The price dropped to $302.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $100 less than last week's mention and $100 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Black or Cream.
- 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
- Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
Save on a selection from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $199 ($200 off).
That's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone on another carrier. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Processor
- 6.6" Max Vision Display
- 48MP triple-lens rear camera & 8MP front camera
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (SD card support to 512GB)
- 802.11/ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAH30004US
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.9" 1440x3088 AMOLED display
- 8-core CPU
- S-Pen support
- 8K recording
- 12GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Model: SM-N986UZKAXAA
Most sellers charge over $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's the best we've seen for it in any condition, at $5 under our July mention, and a current low by $105 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
