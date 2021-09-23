Boost Mobile offers the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Android Phone for $99.99. Plus, get one month of free Unlimited Talk & Text with 2GB of 5G/4G Data. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text, & 2GB 5G/4G Data ($25 value)
- free shipping ($9.99 value)
- no annual service contract
- all plans include a mobile hotspot
- keep your number or get a new one
- experience Boost Mobile's expanded data network
- handset is locked to Boost Mobile
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's a savings of $39 off list price.
Update: It's now $158.24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
It's $420 under list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes a Free AVODA TPU Case for Google Pixel 4 (Clear) ($20 value).
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: GA01241-US
That's $100 less than last week's mention and $100 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Black or Cream.
- 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
- Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
Save on a selection from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $199 ($200 off).
That's $300 off and the best price we could find. It's also $200 less than you'd pay for the unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Android 10
That's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone on another carrier. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Processor
- 6.6" Max Vision Display
- 48MP triple-lens rear camera & 8MP front camera
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (SD card support to 512GB)
- 802.11/ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAH30004US
