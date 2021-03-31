Apply coupon code "15ANDROIDS2021" to save $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Mediatek P35 processor
- 6.5" HD+ Infinity-O display
- 16MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth focus lens
- Android 10.0
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Add to the cart to make this $90 under our December mention, lowest price we've seen for a new one without a trade-in, and the best price we could find today by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aura Black.
- Also available in Aura White for the same price in cart. (Search "254741317811" to find it.)
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 16MP camera
- Model: SM-N970U
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Save at least $500 off the list price on a selection of Unlocked Galaxy Note10 smartphones. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
That's $116 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black at this price.
(Platinum Gray is $10 more.)
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered B Stock and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
Get one month of unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of data for just $5. That's $5 off. Plus, you'll get a free SIM kit, which is another $10 value. Even better, it ships free, which saves you another $5. That's total of $20 in savings. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
Apply coupon code "15ANDROIDS2021" to save $85 off the list price. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 5,000mAh battery
- 48MP triple rear camera system and 8MP front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor
- Android 10
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
That's $560 off list and is tied with the lowest price we've seen. (Our mention from last June was the same price for a new one, although it required a trade-in.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Save $580 off list price when you choose monthly payments. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Plus, get $20 off your activation fee when you order online.
