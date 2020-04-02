Open Offer in New Tab
Boost Mobile · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy A20 Android Phone for Boost Mobile
$150 $230
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this phone and the best we could find now by $18. Buy Now at Boost Mobile

Features
  • Lassen-O+ 1.8GHz dual + hexa 1.6GHz processor
  • 6.4" 720x1560 display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage & microSD support
  • 13MP wide-angle rear camera & 5MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Expires 4/2/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
