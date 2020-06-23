HSN · 22 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB Android Smartphone for Straight Talk w/ Service Plan
$160 $200
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $26.

Update: The price has increased to $159.99. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1,500MB of data + 365 days of service
  • Lassen-O+ 1.8GHz dual + hexa 1.6GHz processor
  • 6.4" 720x1560 display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage & microSD support
  • 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra wide camera, and 8MP front-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones HSN Samsung
Android Smartphone Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register