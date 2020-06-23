That's the best deal we could find by $26. Buy Now at HSN
- 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1,500MB of data + 365 days of service
- Lassen-O+ 1.8GHz dual + hexa 1.6GHz processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage & microSD support
- 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra wide camera, and 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Get up to $549 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's a little over half the price knocked off.) Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $450 off)
- Must choose Verizon as carrier for this starting price.
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's the best price we could find for this phone, and slightly less than the preorder mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 6.2" 3200x1400 AMOLED display
- Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- UHD 8K video recording
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- wireless charging
- Android 10
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5.9" 1520x720 IPS Gorilla Glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAD30016US
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: LM-Q850QM
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
It's hard to find another such key chain with this range of features and it's currently $15 off list. Buy Now at HSN
- digital tire gauge
- emergency glass breaker
- seatbelt cutter
- emergency whistle
- flashing red LED and a white LED flashlight
That's a savings of $69 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HSN
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- storage in the seating
- woven linen
Save $55 off list price. Buy Now at HSN
- 108-sq. in. cooking surface
- 2 heavy-duty charcoal grates
- removable ash catcher
- locking lid/door
- telescopic, extendable legs
- Model: SWPBQ100
Save on an array of patio furniture, decor, lighting, and more. Shop Now at HSN
- Some items bag free shipping, otherwise it starts around $3.50.
It's out of stock everywhere else but it's still $302 off list, $150 under our mention from last November, and by far the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN58RU7100
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
That's $30 of savings on a brand new smart TV model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
Sign In or Register