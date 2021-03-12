That's a savings of $180. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- This deal is for new or existing customers. No new line or trade-in is required.
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save $580 off list price when you choose monthly payments. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Plus, get $20 off your activation fee when you order online.
That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- No warranty information is provided.
- This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
It's $17 under our December mention, the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $53, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's $116 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black at this price. (Platinum Gray is $10 more.)
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered B Stock and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Just Black.
- It now ships in 7 to 10 days.
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 12.2MP rear dual-pixel camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 6" OLED display
- Model: GA00817-US
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black/Gold pictured).
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
- This item is new, but the original packaging is missing.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day 100% refund/return policy applies.
- 5.4" 1440x2560 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 21MP rear camera with dual-LED flash & 5MP front camera
- up to 13 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge
- Android 5.1.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: XT1585
That's $96 under our mention from last week, the lowest price we could find by $170, and the lowest price we've ever seen for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Add this TV to your cart to see this price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 2 HDMI ports
- 2 USB ports
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
That's the best price we could find by $1,034 for this well reviewed projector.
Update: It's now $5,463.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo and Optics via eBay.
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- 3 HDMI ports & USB
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- Bluetooth headphone support
- Tizen smart TV interface w/ voice control & Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
Save $9 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
