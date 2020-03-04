Open Offer in New Tab
QVC · 26 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB Android Tracfone Phone w/1500 Talk/Text/Data
$100 $348
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by around $144. Buy Now at QVC

Features
  • comes with 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB data
  • includes a case and car charger
  • 1.6GHz octa-core processor
  • 5.83" 720x1560 display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • in several colors (Marble pictured)
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
