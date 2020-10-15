New
Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile
$50 $140
That's $30 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile

Features
  • 5.8'' 720x1560 touchscreen
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
