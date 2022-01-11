At Boost Mobile, get the Samsung Galaxy A02s and 2GB of 5G/4G LTE Data for $55. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 1-Month 2GB Data ($15/mo. value)
- 1-Month Unlimited Talk & Text ($124.99 bundle value)
- FREE SIM Kit ($9.99 value)
- FREE Shipping ($4.99 value)
- Includes Mobile Hotspot.
- Works on most unlocked GSM Phones.
- This works on Boost Mobile's Expanded Data Network.
- New customers only. Online only.
- After your first month, you will pay $15/mo.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $107.99 ($12 less than refurb).
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Choose from
9 7 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
Choose from a variety of monthly or annual contracts, with prices starting as low as $8.33 per month. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- unlimited talk & text
- free SIM
- free shipping
- use phone as mobile hotspot
- no annual service contracts
- no overage fees
- bring your own phone
- get a new number or keep the one you have
- expanded data network
Save on a large selection of bestselling Android and Apple phones. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy A02s pictured for $50 ($60 off).
That's just $8.33 per month for a whole year. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Unlimited Talk & Text
- 1GB 5G/4G Data
- Mobile Hotspot
That's a $24 savings – the plan is for new subscribers only, and requires a 5G-compatible device. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- After the first month, you'll pay $15 per month.
- 2GB of 5G/4G LTE data
- unlimited talk & text
- mobile hotspot
- works on most unlocked GSM phones