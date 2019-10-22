New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy 42mm Smartwatch
$248 w/ $7 in Rakuten points $330
free shipping

Thanks to the $7.44 in Rakuten points, that's the best deal we could find by $79. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "APPAREL15" to bag this discount.
Features
  • 1.2" Super AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 1.15 GHz dual-core processor
  • 4GB internal storage & 768MB RAM
  • fitness & wellness monitoring
  • IP68 MIL 810 rated
  • compatible with both Android or iOS
  • Model: SM-R810NZKAXAR
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "APPAREL15"
  • Expires 10/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches Rakuten Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register