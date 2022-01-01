Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
Published 31 min ago
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cph2020 via eBay.
- Works on any GSM network including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, Cricket Wireless GSM, H20, etc.
- Will NOT work Sprint, BoostMobile, Verizon, etc.
- Model: SM-A125U
You'd pay at least $70 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AGM Official Store US via eBay.
- MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor
- 5.7" 1440 x 720 screen
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- 4G LTE (3G WCDMA) and 2G(GSM)
- dual sim
- 12MP back camera; 8MP front camera + 2MP macro and 13MP IR night vision camera
- Android 11
- Model: AH3US64BL01
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $107.99 ($12 less than refurb).
Choose from
9 7 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
Save on three very large sizes of two series of very high-definition TVs – deals start from $2,799.99. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a selection of refrigerators including side-by-sides, french door, top freezer, bottom freezer, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R6201SG/AA 28-cu.ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ CoolSelect Pantry for $2,099 ($800 off).
Major sporting events are coming up, so snag a discount on a TV upgrade. Shop Now at Samsung
- Select your series and preferred size to see the deal.
- Pictured is the Samsung QN90A Series QN50QN90AAFXZA 50" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off).
Shop a range of discounted washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-Cubic Foot Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash for $849 ($200 off).
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
It's a saving of 40% off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME64KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545844
