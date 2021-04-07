Save $100 off the list price on this newly-released Chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mercury Grey or Fiesta Red.
- Intel Celeron Processor 5205U w/ 64GB storage, 4GB RAM for $449.99 (from $179.99 w/ trade in)
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU w/ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM for $599.99 (from $329.99 w/ trade in)
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- Chrome OS
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Save on six refurbished unlocked phones, outfitted with new chargers and headphones by Samsung. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $220 when you trade in a qualifying item.
It's $70 off and a buck less than Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Samsung
- In White.
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Save on almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 18-Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker for $674 ($75 off).
Thanks to the credit, it's the lowest price we could find by $500. On the product page, click "add" on the "Get $500 Samsung Credit" offer, and then add the item to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Samsung
- Redemption details for the credit will be emailed within 35 days after the delivery date.
- 2.2 channel system
- compact short throw
- 2,200-lumens of brightness
- Model: SP-LSP7TFAXZA
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
That's $30 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, and Coral Blue.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Sign In or Register