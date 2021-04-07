New
Samsung · 47 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy 2 13.3" Touch Chromebook
from $450
  • In Mercury Grey or Fiesta Red.
  • Intel Celeron Processor 5205U w/ 64GB storage, 4GB RAM for $449.99 (from $179.99 w/ trade in)
  • Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU w/ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM for $599.99 (from $329.99 w/ trade in)
  • 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
  • Chrome OS
