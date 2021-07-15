Samsung French Door Refrigerators: Up to $800 off

Save on over 40 refrigerators with prices starting at $2,299. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7201SG/AA 28-Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with/ FlexZone Drawer in Black Stainless Steel for $2,299 ($800 off).
Published 25 min ago
That's $600 off and the best deal we could find (albeit price-matched at lots of other stores). Buy Now at Samsung
- In Stainless Steel.
- 5 spill-proof shelves
- built-in water pitcher w/ flavor infusion option
- 2 crispers
- ice maker
- Model: RF28T5021SR/AA
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R7351SG 28-Cu. Ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Black Stainless Steel for $2399 ($200 low).
Take half off when you apply coupon code "AWMQBE7S", to make this $15 under what you'd pay direct from Tacklife. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by yuefeishangmao(guangzhou)youxiangongsi via Amazon.
- 0.9-cubic foot mini freezer
- measures 20.5" x 19" x 33.5" overall externally
- crisper drawer
- adjustable glass shelf
- can holders in door
- LED light
- Model: HPVFR310
That's $19 under our April mention and $20 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WGWDirect via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- AC/DC power
- locking door
- cools to 32°F and warms to 110°F
- Model: F4
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "2H3JKTHZ" to get $8 under our mention from May and save $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- Sold by Tenpow USA via Amazon.
- holds 8 cans
- measures 8" x 11" x 12.6"
- adjustable temperature range from 32°F (0°C) to 149°F (65°C)
Design your own refrigerator space with flexible designs and customizable colors. Plus, save an extra 20% when you buy 2 or more models. Shop Now at Samsung
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Shop the Samsung site for deals on electronics, Android phones, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
Choose from 50 models, with prices starting from $476. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Digital Touch Control 55 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel for $476 (low by $90).
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's a low by $1,001, although most charge $6,498. It's $550 below last week's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
That's at least $14 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Best Buy
- read speeds up to 550MB/s & write speeds up to 520MB/s
- AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption
- Model: MZ-76E500B/AM
