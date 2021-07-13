Samsung Fourth of July Sale: Sitewide discounts

Shop the Samsung site for deals on electronics, Android phones, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on a selection of 50 styles of furniture, small appliances, tech, freezers, and more with prices starting from $30. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $1,100 (low by $200).
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
These deals start from $1, and go up in price every 10 minutes, so get in early. (See start times below.) Assuming you get them for a buck, you're saving between $14 and $23. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The start times:
- 12pm ET: AmazonCommercial 90-Lumen Pocket Torch
- 1pm ET: The Original Bagel Guillotine(
- 2pm ET: Hot Ones: The Game
- 3pm ET: Woot 17th Birthday Insulated Grocery Tote
- The link to the sale will be posted on this Woot forum page when it starts.
Act fast and grab a special deal each night through July 16 at midnight CT on the Woot! app. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- An item will appear on the main page at midnight CT, marked with "$1 on the Woot! app". The price will drop to $1 at checkout.
- Stock is limited.
That's $600 off and the best deal we could find (albeit price-matched at lots of other stores). Buy Now at Samsung
- In Stainless Steel.
- 5 spill-proof shelves
- built-in water pitcher w/ flavor infusion option
- 2 crispers
- ice maker
- Model: RF28T5021SR/AA
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
Choose from 50 models, with prices starting from $476. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Digital Touch Control 55 dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel for $476 (low by $90).
Sign In or Register