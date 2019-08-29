New
Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers & Dryers
Up to 25% off + $300 Visa Gift Card
free shipping

Samsung takes up to 25% off a selection of Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers and Dryers. Plus, purchase both a washer and dryer and receive a $300 Visa gift card via the mail-in rebate linked below. That beats last week's mention. Shop Now

  • Click here to see the rebate
  • Both machines must be purchased on the same transaction by October 16; rebate must be postmarked by January 14, 2020.
