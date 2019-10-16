Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Samsung takes up to 20% off a selection of Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers and Dryers. Plus, purchase both a washer and dryer and receive a $300 Visa gift card via this mail-in rebate. Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's about $400 under what you'd pay for the set separately and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,476.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $266. Buy Now
