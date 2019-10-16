New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers & Dryers
Up to 20% off w/ $300 Visa Gift Card
free shipping

Samsung takes up to 20% off a selection of Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry Washers and Dryers. Plus, purchase both a washer and dryer and receive a $300 Visa gift card via this mail-in rebate. Shop Now

Tips
  • Both machines must be purchased on the same transaction by October 16; rebate must be postmarked by January 14, 2020.
↑ less
Buy from Samsung
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Dryers Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register