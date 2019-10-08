New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Samsung Flash Pentium N5000 Quad 13" Laptop
$250
free shipping

That's $79 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Add it to cart to see this price.
Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 13" HD LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMc
  • Windows 10
  • Model: NP530XBB-K02US
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Samsung
13 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register