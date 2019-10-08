Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $79 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Altatac via eBay offers the refurbished Samsung Chromebook 2 Celeron 1.6GHz Dual 11.6" Laptop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from three weeks ago, $120 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now, also by $10. Buy Now at Sam's Club
That's $470 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Update: Prices now start at $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's a $20 savings – other stores charge this price for the phone alone, so you're getting the microSD card for free. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
