Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
That's $9 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's $1 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $35 off list and $5 under the Prime Day mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- up to 90MB/s write speed
- Model: MB-ME512HA
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Save on internal and external hard drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 250GB 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD for $39.99 ($10 off).
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
That's the second best price we've seen and a current low by $146. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Cosmic Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
