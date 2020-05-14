Personalize your DealNews Experience
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on big-brand TVs, Lenovo laptops, smart home kits, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a selection of Powerbot robotic vacuums, including pet varieties, with prices starting at $279 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
Getting your phone fixed for free is one of the perks offered to local heroes who own Samsung phones. The store is also extending employee discounts to first responders and healthcare workers. Shop Now at Samsung
