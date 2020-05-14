Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Employee Discount
30% off for 1st responders and healthcare pros
free shipping

As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung

  • You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
