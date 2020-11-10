Save on a selection of almost two dozen washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam (WF45R6100AC) in Champagne for $799 ($320 off).
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on over 100 items, with prices from $6 and including brands such as Dyson, Bissell, Bosch, Shark, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349.99 (low by $150).
Take 70% off with coupon code "CHL7CR6D". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
- Sold by PaniniL via Amazon.
- 6-watt
- 300ml dust box
- works on hard floors and carpet
Most stores charge $700.
Update: It's on backorder in some zip codes, but can still be ordered at this price now. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 built-in cameras
- Google Assistant
- Ventilation system
- U+ Connect Smart Home App
- Model: UVH13012MSS
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
Save up to 15% extra on tablets, phones, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
Sign In or Register