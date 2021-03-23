Save on home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you buy 2 or more different eligible appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to $3,000 off TVs.
- Up to 87% off smartphones w/ trade-in.
- Up to 40% off tablets and computing.
- Up to 26% off select refrigerators, washers, and dryers.
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Full Depth Refrigerator for $1,999 (low by $339).
Published 1 hr ago
Stock up and save on a range of trash bags, air fresheners, kitchen items, and laundry detergent. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Hefty Ultra Strong 30-Gallon Trash Bag 25-Pack for $6.70 (low by $3).
- Some items have clippable coupons or some get an extra 5% off via Subscribe & Save.
That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- fits 1-1/2" to 1-3/4" thick doors
- fits 3-15/16” hole spacing
- reversible
- Model: C1225
Use coupon code "70CR314F" for 70% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kozero Filter via Amazon.
- compatible with Kenmore and LG refrigerators (see site for full compatibility)
- claims to remove 97.9% of chlorine and other impurities
- NSF 42 certificated
- Model: FIN-15
That's the best deal we could find by a buck, but most stores charge $80 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- moves air up to 70 ft.
- 3 speeds
- 360° swivel head
- Model: CR1031416
Save $9 over Walmart's price. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
Save on almost 50 refrigerators with prices from $674. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 18-Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with FlexZone and Ice Maker for $674 ($75 off).
Apply code "POWERVR1AM7040" to get the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Samsung
- You can get the R7065 model by searching for "VR2AM7065WS/AA" and using coupon code "POWERVR2AM7065".
- Available in Neutral Grey.
- Included Components: Remote
- AAA Batteries
- Docking Station
- Power Source Type: Samsung vacuum
- Model: VR1AM7040WG/AA
- UPC: 887276198965
