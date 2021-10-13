Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on 9 models, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch for $219.99 (low by $30).
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Save on smart assistants, security equipment, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini w/ GE Smart Plug for $29.99 (low by $3).
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Adorama
- gesture control
- smartphone control
- Capture Me face tracking
- measures 4" x 3.34" x 0.51"
- pre-programmed flight patterns
- includes battery, USB-C cable, 8GB MicroSD card, & carrying case
- Model: 90000201 V2
This invitation-only introductory price is $50 less than you'd pay normally. Buy Now at Amazon
- interactive projector and video-calling device
- includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+
- includes Tangram Bits for interactive learning
- works with a free mobile app on iOS and Android
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
Save up to $300 off list, plus, you can choose your preferred bezel color at no extra charge -- about a $76 value. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" TV for $529.99 ($70 off)
- 43" for $949.99 ($50 off)
- 50" TV for $1,199.99 ($100 off)
- 55" TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off)
- 65" TV for $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- 75" TV for $2,699.99 ($300 off)
These models are marked up to 29% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,519 ($280 off).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's $310 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Prism White or Blue.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Target charges $400.
Update: The price dropped to $302.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Most sellers charge over $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's the best we've seen for it in any condition, at $5 under our July mention, and a current low by $105 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
